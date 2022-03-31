Stock Alert: Ultra Clean Hldgs (UCTT) Increasing 3.27% in Pre-Market Move for March 31

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange UCTT - Market Data & News Trade

Shares of Ultra Clean Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:UCTT) are on the move in pre-market trading for March 31.

Ahead of the market's open, Ultra Clean Hldgs stock has risen 3.27% from the previous session’s close.

Ultra Clean Hldgs fell $2.22 in the last session and aims to gain back ground today.

Pre-market prices and movements as of 07:43:11 est.

About Ultra Clean Hldgs Inc

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. is a leading developer and supplier of critical subsystems, ultra-high purity cleaning and analytical services primarily for the semiconductor industry. Ultra Clean offers its customers an integrated outsourced solution for major subassemblies, improved design-to-delivery cycle times, design for manufacturability, prototyping and component manufacturing, and tool chamber parts cleaning and coating, as well as micro-contamination analytical services. Ultra Clean is headquartered in Hayward, California.

