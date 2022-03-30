Stock Alert: UDR (UDR) Down 2.64% in Pre-Market Trading for March 30

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange UDR - Market Data & News Trade

UDR Inc (NYSE:UDR) has already lost $-1.57 in early trading Wednesday.

After closing the previous trading session at $59.52, UDR has moved 2.64% lower ahead of market open.

The company has risen 5.81% over the last 5 days.

Today could shape up to be an interesting day for UDR investors.

Pre-market prices and movements as of 08:41:35 est.

About UDR Inc

UDR, Inc., an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate properties in targeted U.S. markets. As of September 30, 2020, UDR owned or had an ownership position in 51,649 apartment homes including 1,031 homes under development. For over 48 years, UDR has delivered long-term value to shareholders, the best standard of service to residents and the highest quality experience for associates.

