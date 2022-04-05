Stock Alert: Twitter (TWTR) Climbing 6.32% in Pre-Market Move for April 5

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange TWTR - Market Data & News Trade

Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) has already climbed $3.16 in early trading Tuesday.

After closing the previous trading session at $49.97, Twitter has moved 6.32% higher ahead of market open.

The company has risen 27.74% over the last 5 days.

Today could shape up to be an attractive day for Twitter investors.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on Twitter Inc visit the company profile.

Pre-market prices and movements as of 08:43:44 est.

About Twitter Inc

Twitter, Inc. is the best and fastest place to see what's happening and what people are talking about all around the world. From breaking news and entertainment to sports and politics, from big events to everyday interests. If it's happening anywhere, it's happening first on Twitter. Twitter is where the full story unfolds with all the live commentary and where live events come to life unlike anywhere else. Twitter is available in more than 40 languages around the world. The service can be accessed at Twitter.com, on a variety of mobile devices and via SMS.

