Stock Alert: Trip.com (TCOM) Up 4.07% in Pre-Market Move for April 4

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange TCOM - Market Data & News Trade

Trip.com Group Ltd - ADR (NASDAQ:TCOM) is active in pre-market trading today, April 4, with shares gaining 4.07% from the last closing price.

The stock is down 0.28% year-to-date and has moved 9.40% higher over the last 5 days.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on Trip.com visit the company profile.

Pre-market prices and movements as of 08:02:54 est.

About Trip.com Group Ltd - ADR

Trip.com Group Limited is a leading one-stop travel service provider consisting of Trip.com, Ctrip, Skyscanner, and Qunar. Across its platforms, Trip.com Group enables local partners and travelers around the world to make informed and cost-effective bookings for travel products and services, through aggregation of comprehensive travel-related information and resources, and an advanced transaction platform consisting of mobile apps, Internet websites, and 24/7 customer service centers. Founded in 1999 and listed on Nasdaq in 2003, Trip.com Group has become one of the largest travel companies in the world in terms of gross merchandise value.

To get more information on Trip.com Group Ltd - ADR and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: Trip.com Group Ltd - ADR's Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles