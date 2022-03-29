Stock Alert: Trean Insurance (TIG) Decreasing 2.77% in Pre-Market Hours for March 29

Trean Insurance Group Inc (NASDAQ:TIG) is active in pre-market trading today, March 29, with shares falling 2.77% from the last closing price.

The stock is down 47.36% year-to-date and posted 6.01% lower over the last 5 days.

Pre-market prices and movements as of 08:21:52 est.

About Trean Insurance Group Inc

Trean Insurance Group, Inc. is a full-service insurance management and reinsurance consulting company. With its seasoned team of insurance and reinsurance accounting, claims, data, regulatory, and underwriting professionals, Teran Insurance Group, Inc. has the expertise to consult on all aspects of your insurance operations. Trean Insurance Group, Inc. prides itself on being relationship-driven and a true business partner—one that listens to the needs of our clients. As a one-stop shop for insurance and reinsurance services, Trean Insurance Group can help you achieve your goals and develop profitable business.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

