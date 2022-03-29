Stock Alert: Trade Desk (TTD) Increasing 2.41% in Pre-Market Move for March 29

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange TTD - Market Data & News Trade

Trade Desk Inc - Class A (NASDAQ:TTD) is active in pre-market trading today, March 29, with shares up 2.41% from the last closing price.

The stock is down 24.83% year-to-date and posted 2.88% gains over the last 5 days.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on Trade Desk visit the company profile.

Pre-market prices and movements as of 08:38:59 est.

About Trade Desk Inc - Class A

The Trade Desk™ is a technology company that empowers buyers of advertising. Through its self-service, cloud-based platform, ad buyers can create, manage, and optimize digital advertising campaigns across ad formats and devices. Integrations with major data, inventory, and publisher partners ensure maximum reach and decisioning capabilities, and enterprise APIs enable custom development on top of the platform. Headquartered in Ventura, CA, The Trade Desk has offices across North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific.

To get more information on Trade Desk Inc - Class A and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: Trade Desk Inc - Class A's Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles