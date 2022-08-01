Stock Alert: TPG RE Finance (TRTX) Falling 5.82% in Pre-Market Hours for August 1

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange TRTX - Market Data & News Trade

TPG RE Finance Trust Inc (NYSE:TRTX) is active in pre-market trading today, August 1, with shares losing 5.82% from the last closing price.

The stock is down 7.82% year-to-date and posted 6.90% higher over the last 5 days.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on TPG RE Finance visit the company profile.

Pre-market prices and movements as of 08:22:01 est.

About TPG RE Finance Trust Inc

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. is a commercial real estate finance company that originates, acquires, and manages primarily first mortgage loans secured by institutional properties located in primary and select secondary markets in the United States. The Company is externally managed by TPG RE Finance Trust Management, L.P., a part of TPG Real Estate, which is the real estate investment platform of global alternative asset firm TPG.

To get more information on TPG RE Finance Trust Inc and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: TPG RE Finance Trust Inc's Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles