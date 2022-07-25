Stock Alert: Timber (TMBR) Climbing 7.12% in Pre-Market Hours for July 25

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange TMBR - Market Data & News

Shares of Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc (NYSE:TMBR) are on the move in pre-market trading for July 25.

Ahead of the market's open, Timber stock has climbed 7.12% from the previous session’s close.

Timber fell $0.0024 in the last session and aims to gain back ground today.

Pre-market prices and movements as of 08:11:11 est.

About Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc

Timber Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of treatments for rare and orphan dermatologic diseases. The Company's investigational therapies have proven mechanisms-of-action backed by decades of clinical experience and well-established CMC (chemistry, manufacturing and control) and safety profiles. The Company is initially focused on developing non-systemic treatments for rare dermatologic diseases including congenital ichthyosis (CI), facial angiofibromas (FAs) in tuberous sclerosis complex (TSC), and scleroderma.

