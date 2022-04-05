Stock Alert: Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) Down 2.57% in Pre-Market Hours for April 5

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange TMO - Market Data & News Trade

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) is active in pre-market trading today, April 5, with shares down 2.57% from the last closing price.

The stock is down 11.51% year-to-date while moving 1.19% higher over the last 5 days.

Pre-market prices and movements as of 08:24:44 est.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. is the world leader in serving science, with annual revenue exceeding $25 billion. Its Mission is to enable our customers to make the world healthier, cleaner and safer. Whether the customers are accelerating life sciences research, solving complex analytical challenges, improving patient diagnostics and therapies or increasing productivity in their laboratories, the company is here to support them. Its global team of more than 75,000 colleagues delivers an unrivaled combination of innovative technologies, purchasing convenience and pharmaceutical services through our industry-leading brands, including Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, Unity Lab Services and Patheon.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

