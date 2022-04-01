Stock Alert: The Duckhorn Portfolio (NAPA) Trades 2.36% Higher April 1

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange NAPA - Market Data & News Trade

Duckhorn Portfolio Inc (The) (NYSE:NAPA) stock was among today's market movers, finishing trading higher 2.36% to $18.62 on April 1.

229,898 shares were traded today compared to the 30-day daily average of 341,722 shares.

The company's stock has climbed 22.07% so far in 2022.

The Duckhorn Portfolio shares have traded in a range between $[week52Low] and $[week52High] over the past twelve months.

The company is set to release earnings on 2022-06-06.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on The Duckhorn Portfolio visit the company profile.

About Duckhorn Portfolio Inc (The)

The Duckhorn Portfolio is the premier producer of luxury wines in North America. The acclaimed Duckhorn Portfolio includes Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Paraduxx, Goldeneye, Migration, Canvasback, Calera and Kosta Browne, each with its own dedicated winemaker.

To get more information on Duckhorn Portfolio Inc (The) and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: Duckhorn Portfolio Inc (The)'s Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles