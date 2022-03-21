Stock Alert: Texas Pacific Land (TPL) Climbing 2.35% in Pre-Market Trading for March 21

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange TPL - Market Data & News Trade

Shares of Texas Pacific Land Corporation (NYSE:TPL) are on the move in pre-market trading for March 21.

Ahead of the market's open, Texas Pacific Land stock is up 2.35% from the previous session’s close.

Texas Pacific Land fell $7.05 in the last session and looks to be in play again today.

About Texas Pacific Land Corporation

Texas Pacific Land Corporation is one of the largest landowners in the State of Texas with approximately 880,000 acres of land in West Texas. The Corporation is not an oil and gas producer, but its surface and royalty ownership allow revenue generation through the entire value chain of oil and gas development, including through fixed fee payments for use of the land, revenue for sales of materials (caliche) used in the construction of infrastructure, providing sourced water and treated produced water, revenue from its oil and gas royalty interests, and revenues related to saltwater disposal on the land. The Corporation also generates revenue from pipeline, power line and utility easements, commercial leases, material sales and seismic and temporary permits related to a variety of land uses including midstream infrastructure projects and hydrocarbon processing facilities.

