Stock Alert: Terreno Realty (TRNO) Trades 2.04% Lower April 22

Terreno Realty Corp (NYSE:TRNO) shares changed 2.04% today on 287,686 shares - compared to the 30 day average of 373,048 shares traded.

After closing today at $77.34 the company has a 50 day moving average of $73.03.

The company is set to release earnings on 2022-05-04.

Terreno Realty lost 6.99% so far this year.

About Terreno Realty Corp

Terreno Realty Corporation acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, D.C.

