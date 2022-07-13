Stock Alert: T2 Biosystems (TTOO) Falling 8.50% in Pre-Market Trading for July 13

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange TTOO - Market Data & News Trade

Shares of T2 Biosystems Inc (NASDAQ:TTOO) are on the move in pre-market trading for July 13.

Ahead of the market's open, T2 Biosystems stock dropped 8.50% from the previous session’s close.

T2 Biosystems gained $0.0003 in the last session and aims for another gain today.

About T2 Biosystems Inc

T2 Biosystems, a leader in the rapid detection of sepsis-causing pathogens, is dedicated to improving patient care and reducing the cost of care by helping clinicians effectively treat patients faster than ever before. T2 Biosystems' products include the T2Dx® Instrument, T2Candida® Panel, the T2Bacteria® Panel, the T2Resistance™ Panel, and the T2SARS-CoV-2™ Panel and are powered by the proprietary T2 Magnetic Resonance (T2MR®) technology. T2 Biosystems has an active pipeline of future products, including the T2Cauris™ Panel, and T2Lyme™ Panel, as well as additional products for the detection of bacterial and fungal pathogens and associated antimicrobial resistance markers, and biothreat pathogens.

