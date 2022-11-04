Stock Alert: Syneos Health (SYNH) Down 22.61% in Pre-Market Move for November 4

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange SYNH - Market Data & News Trade

Syneos Health Inc - Class A (NASDAQ:SYNH) has already dropped $-10.81 in early trading Friday.

After closing the previous trading session at $47.81, Syneos Health has moved 22.61% lower ahead of market open.

The company fell 3.47% over the last 5 days.

Today could shape up to be an interesting day for Syneos Health investors.

Pre-market prices and movements as of 08:25:58 est.

About Syneos Health Inc - Class A

Syneos Health is the only fully integrated biopharmaceutical solutions organization. Our company, including a Contract Research Organization (CRO) and Contract Commercial Organization (CCO), is purpose-built to accelerate customer performance to address modern market realities. Created through the merger of two industry leading companies – INC Research and inVentiv Health – we bring together approximately 24,000 clinical and commercial minds with the ability to support customers in more than 110 countries. Together we share insights, use the latest technologies and apply advanced business practices to speed our customers’ delivery of important therapies to patients. To learn more about how we are shortening the distance from lab to life® visit syneoshealth.com.

