Stock Alert: Super Micro Computer (SMCI) Climbing 9.88% in Pre-Market Trading for May 4

Super Micro Computer Inc (NASDAQ:SMCI) is active in pre-market trading today, May 4, with shares up 9.88% from the last closing price.

The stock is down 1.64% year-to-date and posted 4.80% higher over the last 5 days.

Pre-market prices and movements as of 08:22:09 est.

About Super Micro Computer Inc

Supermicro, the leading innovator in high-performance, high-efficiency server technology is a premier provider of advanced server Building Block Solutions® for Enterprise Data Center, Cloud Computing, Artificial Intelligence, and Edge Computing Systems worldwide. Supermicro is committed to protecting the environment through its 'We Keep IT Green®' initiative and provides customers with the most energy-efficient, environmentally-friendly solutions available on the market.

