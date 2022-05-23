Stock Alert: Sunstone Hotel Investors (SHO) Up 5.73% in Pre-Market Move for May 23

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange SHO - Market Data & News Trade

Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc (NYSE:SHO) has already gained $0.64 in early trading Monday.

After closing the previous trading session at $11.18, Sunstone Hotel Investors has moved 5.73% higher ahead of market open.

The company has decreased 3.12% over the last 5 days.

Today could shape up to be a busy day for Sunstone Hotel Investors investors.

Pre-market prices and movements as of 08:09:12 est.

About Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. is a lodging real estate investment trust ('REIT') that as of the date of this release has interests in 17 hotels comprised of 9,017 rooms. Sunstone's business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate or reposition hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real Estate®, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt.

