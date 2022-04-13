Stock Alert: Stride (LRN) Trades 2.57% Higher April 13

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange LRN - Market Data & News Trade

Stride Inc (NYSE:LRN) shares gained 2.57% today on 236,861 shares - while the stock has a 30 day average of 414,381 shares traded.

After closing today at $35.09 the company has a 50 day moving average of $34.24.

The company expects its next earnings on 2022-04-19.

Stride has moved 2.64% so far this year.

About Stride Inc

Stride, Inc. is reimagining learning - where learning is lifelong, deeply personal, and prepares learners for tomorrow. The company has transformed the teaching and learning experience for millions of people by providing innovative, high-quality, tech-enabled education solutions, curriculum, and programs directly to students, schools, the military, and enterprises in primary, secondary, and post-secondary settings. Stride is a premier provider of K-12 education for students, schools, and districts, including career learning services through middle and high school curriculum. For adult learners, Stride delivers professional skills training in healthcare and technology, as well as staffing and talent development for Fortune 500 companies. Stride has delivered millions of courses over the past decade and serves learners in all 50 states and more than 100 countries. The company is a proud sponsor of the Future of School, a nonprofit organization dedicated to closing the gap between the pace of technology and the pace of change in education.

