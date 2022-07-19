Stock Alert: Stereotaxis (STXS) Climbing 5.77% in Pre-Market Trading for July 19

Stereotaxis Inc (NYSE:STXS) is active in pre-market trading today, July 19, with shares climbing 5.77% from the last closing price.

The stock is down 66.45% year-to-date while moving 0.97% higher over the last 5 days.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on Stereotaxis visit the company profile.

Pre-market prices and movements as of 08:26:50 est.

About Stereotaxis Inc

Stereotaxis is the global leader in innovative robotic technologies designed to enhance the treatment of arrhythmias and perform endovascular procedures. Its mission is the discovery, development and delivery of robotic systems, instruments, and information solutions for the interventional laboratory. These innovations help physicians provide unsurpassed patient care with robotic precision and safety, improved lab efficiency and productivity, and enhanced integration of procedural information. The core components of Stereotaxis' systems have received regulatory clearance in the United States, European Union, Japan, Canada, China, and elsewhere.

To get more information on Stereotaxis Inc and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: Stereotaxis Inc's Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles