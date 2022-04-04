Stock Alert: Starbucks (SBUX) Decreasing 3.57% in Pre-Market Hours for April 4

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange SBUX - Market Data & News Trade

Starbucks Corp. (NASDAQ:SBUX) has already lost $-3.27 in early trading Monday.

After closing the previous trading session at $91.49, Starbucks has moved 3.57% lower ahead of market open.

The company has increased 4.62% over the last 5 days.

Today could shape up to be an interesting day for Starbucks investors.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on Starbucks Corp. visit the company profile.

Pre-market prices and movements as of 08:38:55 est.

About Starbucks Corp.

Since 1971, Starbucks Coffee Company has been committed to ethically sourcing and roasting high-quality arabica coffee. Today, with nearly 33,000 stores worldwide, the company is the premier roaster and retailer of specialty coffee in the world. Through our unwavering commitment to excellence and our guiding principles, we bring the unique Starbucks Experience to life for every customer through every cup.

To get more information on Starbucks Corp. and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: Starbucks Corp.'s Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles