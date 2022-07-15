Stock Alert: Standard Motor Products, (SMP) Falling 14.93% in Pre-Market Hours for July 15

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange SMP - Market Data & News Trade

Shares of Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) are on the move in pre-market trading for July 15.

Ahead of the market's open, Standard Motor Products, stock dropped 14.93% from the previous session’s close.

Standard Motor Products, was down $0.29 in the last session and looks to be in play again today.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on Standard Motor Products, visit the company profile.

Pre-market prices and movements as of 04:22:49 est.

About Standard Motor Products, Inc.

With over 100 years in business, Standard Motor Products, Inc. is a leading independent manufacturer and distributor of premium automotive replacement parts. SMP supplies independent professional technicians and do-it-yourselfers with high quality replacement parts for engine management, ignition, emissions, fuel and safety-related systems, as well as temperature control products for domestic and import cars and light trucks. SMP® products are sold worldwide through both traditional and non- traditional distribution channels.

To get more information on Standard Motor Products, Inc. and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: Standard Motor Products, Inc.'s Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles