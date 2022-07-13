Stock Alert: Staffing 360 (STAF) Down 7.27% in Pre-Market Hours for July 13

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange STAF - Market Data & News Trade

Staffing 360 Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:STAF) has already fallen $-0.29 in early trading Wednesday.

After closing the previous trading session at $3.99, Staffing 360 has moved 7.27% lower ahead of market open.

The company has decreased 16.00% over the last 5 days.

Today could shape up to be an interesting day for Staffing 360 investors.

Pre-market prices and movements as of 08:29:36 est.

About Staffing 360 Solutions Inc

Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. is engaged in the execution of an international buy-integrate-build strategy through the acquisition of domestic and international staffing organizations in the United States and United Kingdom. The Company believes that the staffing industry offers opportunities for accretive acquisitions and as part of its targeted consolidation model, is pursuing acquisition targets in the finance and accounting, administrative, engineering, IT, and Light Industrial staffing space.

