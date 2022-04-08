Stock Alert: St. Joe (JOE) Trades 2.62% Lower April 8

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange JOE - Market Data & News Trade

St. Joe Co. (NYSE:JOE) shares changed 2.62% today on 187,810 shares - compared to the 30 day average of 229,595 shares traded.

With today’s closing at $55.73 the company has a 50 day moving average of $55.71.

The company expects its next earnings on 2022-04-27.

St. Joe is up 10.14% so far this year.

About St. Joe Co.

The St. Joe Company, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, is a real estate development, asset management and operation company. The Company owns land concentrated primarily in Northwest Florida and has significant residential and commercial land-use entitlements in hand or in process.

