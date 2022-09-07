Stock Alert: Spero (SPRO) Climbing 18.58% in Pre-Market Move for September 7

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange SPRO - Market Data & News Trade

Spero Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SPRO) has already risen $0.21 in early trading Wednesday.

After closing the previous trading session at $1.13, Spero has moved 18.58% higher ahead of market open.

The company is up 28.38% over the last 5 days.

Today could shape up to be a busy day for Spero investors.

About Spero Therapeutics Inc

Spero Therapeutics, Inc. is a multi-asset, clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on identifying, developing and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug-resistant (MDR) bacterial infections and rare diseases.

