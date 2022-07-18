Stock Alert: Special Opportunities Fund (SPE) Climbing 11.73% in Pre-Market Trading for July 18

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange SPE - Market Data & News Trade

Shares of Special Opportunities Fund Inc (NYSE:SPE) are on the move in pre-market trading for July 18.

Ahead of the market's open, Special Opportunities Fund stock gained 11.73% from the previous session’s close.

Special Opportunities Fund rose $0.01 in the last session and looks to continue today.

Pre-market prices and movements as of 08:13:06 est.

About Special Opportunities Fund Inc

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (formerly, Insured Municipal Income Fund Inc.) was incorporated in Maryland on February 19, 1993, and is registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended, as a closed-end diversified management investment company. Effective December 21, 2009, the Fund changed its name to the Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. and effective January 25, 2010 changed its investment objective to total return. The Fund’s investment advisor, Bulldog Investors LLC, employs an opportunistic investment philosophy with a particular emphasis on investing in discounted closed-end funds, undervalued operating companies, and other attractive special situations including risk arbitrage and distressed securities.

