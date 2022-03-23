Stock Alert: Southwest Gas (SWX) Increasing 2.34% in Pre-Market Trading for March 23

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange SWX - Market Data & News Trade

Southwest Gas Holdings Inc (NYSE:SWX) has already risen $1.78 in early trading Wednesday.

After closing the previous trading session at $76.21, Southwest Gas has moved 2.34% higher ahead of market open.

The company fell 0.97% over the last 5 days.

Today could shape up to be an interesting day for Southwest Gas investors.

Pre-market prices and movements as of 08:11:28 est.

About Southwest Gas Holdings Inc

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has two business segments. Southwest Gas Corporation provides safe and reliable natural gas service to over 2 million customers in Arizona, California, and Nevada. Centuri Group, Inc. is a comprehensive utility infrastructure services enterprise dedicated to delivering a diverse array of solutions to North America's gas and electric providers. Centuri derives revenues from installation, replacement, repair, and maintenance of energy distribution systems, and developing industrial construction solutions.

