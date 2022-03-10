Stock Alert: Sonim (SONM) Increasing 4.48% in Pre-Market Move for March 10

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange SONM - Market Data & News Trade

Sonim Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SONM) has already climbed $0.03 in early trading Thursday.

After closing the previous trading session at $0.67, Sonim has moved 4.48% higher ahead of market open.

The company rose 4.67% over the last 5 days.

Today could shape up to be an interesting day for Sonim investors.

Pre-market prices and movements as of 08:26:35 est.

About Sonim Technologies Inc

Sonim Technologies is a leading U.S. provider of ultra-rugged mobility solutions designed specifically for task workers physically engaged in their work environments, often in mission-critical roles. The Sonim solution includes ultra-rugged mobile phones, a suite of industrial-grade accessories, and data and workflow applications which are collectively designed to increase worker productivity, communication and safety on the job site.

