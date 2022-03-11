Stock Alert: Solid (SLDB) Down 9.28% in Pre-Market Hours for March 11

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange SLDB - Market Data & News Trade

Solid Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:SLDB) has already fallen $-0.0716 in early trading Friday.

After closing the previous trading session at $0.77, Solid has moved 9.28% lower ahead of market open.

The company rose 0.99% over the last 5 days.

Today could shape up to be an interesting day for Solid investors.

Pre-market prices and movements as of 08:00:02 est.

About Solid Biosciences Inc

Solid Biosciences is a life sciences company focused on advancing transformative treatments to improve the lives of patients living with Duchenne. Disease-focused and founded by a family directly impacted by Duchenne, its mandate is simple yet comprehensive - work to address the disease at its core by correcting the underlying mutation that causes Duchenne with its lead gene therapy candidate, SGT-001.

