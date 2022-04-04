Stock Alert: Socket Mobile (SCKT) Decreasing 2.47% in Pre-Market Hours for April 4

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange SCKT - Market Data & News Trade

Socket Mobile Inc (NASDAQ:SCKT) has already dropped $-0.1 in early trading Monday.

After closing the previous trading session at $4.05, Socket Mobile has moved 2.47% lower ahead of market open.

The company has increased 4.11% over the last 5 days.

Today could shape up to be an interesting day for Socket Mobile investors.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on Socket Mobile Inc visit the company profile.

Pre-market prices and movements as of 08:07:57 est.

About Socket Mobile Inc

Socket Mobile is a leading provider of data capture and delivery solutions for enhanced productivity in workforce mobilization. Socket Mobile's revenue is primarily driven by the deployment of third-party barcode-enabled mobile applications that integrate Socket Mobile's cordless barcode scanners and contactless reader/writers. Specifically, Socket Mobile's revenue is driven by mobile applications servicing the specialty retailer, field service, transportation, and manufacturing markets. Socket Mobile has a network of thousands of developers who use its software developer tools to add sophisticated data capture to their mobile applications. Socket Mobile is headquartered in Newark, Calif.

To get more information on Socket Mobile Inc and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: Socket Mobile Inc's Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles