Stock Alert: SOC Telemed (TLMD) Decreasing 3.03% in Pre-Market Move for March 28

SOC Telemed Inc - Class A (NASDAQ:TLMD) is active in pre-market trading today, March 28, with shares down 3.03% from the last closing price.

The stock is up 132.03% year-to-date and posted 0.00% loses over the last 5 days.

About SOC Telemed Inc - Class A

SOC Telemed (SOC) is one of the largest national providers of telemedicine technology and solutions to hospitals, health systems, post-acute providers, physician networks, and value-based care organizations. Built on proven and scalable infrastructure as an enterprise-wide solution, SOC's technology platform, Telemed IQ, rapidly deploys and seamlessly optimizes telemedicine programs across the continuum of care. SOC provides a supportive and dedicated partner presence, virtually delivering patient care through teleNeurology, telePsychiatry and teleICU, enabling healthcare organizations to build sustainable telemedicine programs in any clinical specialty. SOC enables organizations to enrich their care models and touch more lives by supplying healthcare teams with industry-leading solutions that drive improved clinical care, patient outcomes, and organizational health. The company was the first provider of acute clinical telemedicine services to earn The Joint Commission's Gold Seal of Approval and has maintained that accreditation every year since inception.

