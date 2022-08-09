Stock Alert: Smiledirectclub (SDC) Falling 11.63% in Pre-Market Trading for August 9

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange SDC - Market Data & News Trade

Smiledirectclub Inc - Class A (NASDAQ:SDC) has already fallen $-0.15 in early trading Tuesday.

After closing the previous trading session at $1.29, Smiledirectclub has moved 11.63% lower ahead of market open.

The company rose 9.32% over the last 5 days.

Today could shape up to be an interesting day for Smiledirectclub investors.

Pre-market prices and movements as of 08:25:31 est.

About Smiledirectclub Inc - Class A

SmileDirectClub, Inc. ('SmileDirectClub') is an oral care company and creator of the first medtech platform for teeth straightening, now also offered directly via dentist and orthodontist offices. Through its proprietary technology and vertically integrated model, SmileDirectClub is revolutionizing the oral care industry, offering consumers the ability to get clinically safe and effective treatment but without the 3x markup associated with traditional orthodontics. SmileDirectClub's mission is to democratize access to a smile each and every person loves by making it affordable and convenient for everyone, from clear aligner therapy to premium oral care products. SmileDirectClub is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee and operates in the U.S., Canada, Australia, New Zealand, United Kingdom, Ireland, Germany, Austria, Spain, Netherlands, Hong Kong and Singapore.

