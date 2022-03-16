Stock Alert: Siyata Mobile (SYTA) Decreasing 2.56% in Pre-Market Move for March 16

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange SYTA - Market Data & News Trade

Siyata Mobile Inc (NASDAQ:SYTA) is active in pre-market trading today, March 16, with shares falling 2.56% from the last closing price.

The stock is down 68.38% year-to-date and has moved 14.71% higher over the last 5 days.

About Siyata Mobile Inc

Siyata Mobile Inc. is a Business-to-Business (B2B) global vendor of next generation Push-To-Talk over Cellular (PoC) devices and cellular booster systems. Its portfolio of in-vehicle and rugged smartphones enable first responders and enterprise workers to instantly communicate, over a nationwide cellular network of choice, to improve communication, increase situational awareness and save lives. Its portfolio of enterprise cellular booster systems enables first responders and enterprise workers to amplify its cellular signal in remote areas, inside structural buildings where signals are weak and within vehicles for maximum cellular signal strength possible. Siyata's common shares trade on the Nasdaq under the symbol 'SYTA' and its warrants under 'SYTAW'.

