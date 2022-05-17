Stock Alert: SilverSun (SSNT) Down 5.24% in Pre-Market Hours for May 17

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange SSNT - Market Data & News Trade

Shares of SilverSun Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SSNT) are on the move in pre-market trading for May 17.

Ahead of the market's open, SilverSun stock dropped 5.24% from the previous session’s close.

SilverSun fell $0.02 in the last session and looks to be in play again today.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on SilverSun visit the company profile.

Pre-market prices and movements as of 08:10:27 est.

About SilverSun Technologies Inc

SilverSun Technologies, Inc. is a business application, technology, and consulting company providing software and IT solutions to meet its clients' information, technology, and business management needs. Its services and technologies enable customers to manage, protect and monetize their enterprise assets, whether on-premise or in the "cloud." As a value-added reseller of business application software, the company offers solutions for accounting and business management, financial reporting, Enterprise Resource Planning ("ERP"), Warehouse Management Systems ("WMS"), Customer Relationship Management ("CRM"), Business Intelligence ("BI") and other business applications. Its value-added services focus on consulting and professional services, specialized programming, training, and technical support. SilverSun Technologies has a dedicated network managed services practice that provides cybersecurity, application hosting, disaster recovery, business continuity, cloud, and other services. Its customers are nationwide, with concentrations in the New York/New Jersey metropolitan area, Chicago, Arizona, Southern California, North Carolina, Washington, and Oregon.

To get more information on SilverSun Technologies Inc and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: SilverSun Technologies Inc's Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles

Twitter Down 13% in Premarket Trading Friday as Musk Puts Deal on Hold The Best Laid Plans of Mice and Men — Part I Bumble Beats First Quarter Estimates, Has Over 3 Million Paying Users Squarespace Beats Revenue Estimates With Record Q1