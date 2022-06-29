Stock Alert: SilverCrest Metals (SILV) Up 8.37% in Pre-Market Trading for June 29

Shares of SilverCrest Metals Inc (NYSE:SILV) are on the move in pre-market trading for June 29.

Ahead of the market's open, SilverCrest Metals stock is up 8.37% from the previous session’s close.

SilverCrest Metals lost $0.35 in the last session and looks to be in play again today.

About SilverCrest Metals Inc

SilverCrest is a Canadian precious metals exploration company headquartered in Vancouver, BC, that is focused on new discoveries, value-added acquisitions and targeting production in Mexico's historic precious metal districts. The Company's current focus is on the high-grade, historic Las Chispas mining district in Sonora, Mexico. The Las Chispas Project consists of 28 mineral concessions, of which the Company has 100% ownership of where all the resources are located. SilverCrest is the first company to successfully drill-test the historic Las Chispas Property resulting in numerous high-grade precious metal discoveries. The Company is led by a proven management team in all aspects of the precious metal mining sector, including taking projects through discovery, finance, on time and on budget construction, and production.

