Stock Alert: Sierra Oncology (SRRA) Increasing 10.01% in Pre-Market Move for April 4

Shares of Sierra Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:SRRA) are on the move in pre-market trading for April 4.

Ahead of the market's open, Sierra Oncology stock is up 10.01% from the previous session’s close.

Sierra Oncology was up $1.71 in the last session and aims for another gain today.

About Sierra Oncology Inc

Sierra Oncology is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company on a quest to deliver targeted therapies that treat rare forms of cancer. Sierra Oncology harnesses its deep scientific expertise to identify compounds that target the root cause of disease to advance targeted therapies with assets on the leading edge of cancer biology. Its team takes an evidence-based approach to understand the limitations of current treatments and explore new ways to change the cancer treatment paradigm. Sierra Oncology is transforming promise into patient impact.

