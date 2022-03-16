Stock Alert: Shenandoah (SHEN) Trades 2.26% Higher March 16

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange SHEN - Market Data & News Trade

Shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications Co. (NASDAQ:SHEN) moved 2.26% higher on March 16 to close at $21.76.

271,726 were traded today. Their current average 30 day volume is 307,263 shares.

Shenandoah is down 16.55% year-to-date in 2022.

The company expects its next earnings on 2022-04-28.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on Shenandoah visit the company profile.

About Shenandoah Telecommunications Co.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company (Shentel) provides a broad range of diversified communications services through its high speed, state-of-the-art wireless, cable and fiber optic and fixed wireless networks to customers in the Mid-Atlantic United States. The Company's services include: broadband internet, video, and digital voice; fiber optic Ethernet, wavelength and leasing; telephone voice and digital subscriber line; tower colocation leasing; and wireless voice and data. Shentel is the exclusive personal communications service ('PCS') Affiliate of Sprint in a multi-state area covering large portions of central and western Virginia, south-central Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and portions of Maryland, and Kentucky.

To get more information on Shenandoah Telecommunications Co. and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: Shenandoah Telecommunications Co.'s Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles