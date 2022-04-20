Stock Alert: ServisFirst Bancshares (SFBS) Trades 1.08% Higher April 20

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange SFBS - Market Data & News Trade

Today, ServisFirst Bancshares Inc (NYSE:SFBS) gained $0.94 to finish the day Wednesday at $88.24.

The company started at $88.17 and shares fluctuated between $89.05 and $87.85 with 130,440 shares trading hands.

ServisFirst Bancshares is averaging 236,983 shares traded over the last 30 days. They have rose 3.03% YTD.

ServisFirst Bancshares is set to release earnings on 2022-07-18.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on ServisFirst Bancshares visit the company profile.

About ServisFirst Bancshares Inc

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. is a bank holding company based in Birmingham, Alabama. Through its subsidiary, ServisFirst Bank, ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. provides business and personal financial services from locations in Birmingham, Huntsville, Mobile, Montgomery and Dothan, Alabama, Pensacola, Sarasota and Tampa Bay, Florida, Nashville, Tennessee, Atlanta, Georgia, and Charleston, South Carolina.

To get more information on ServisFirst Bancshares Inc and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: ServisFirst Bancshares Inc's Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles

Apple iPhone Problem — Siri Adds “Hey” or “Oh” to Texts: Jeff Kagan Editas Medicine Names Gilmore O’Neill as CEO Blue Water Vaccines Raises $8 Million in Private Placement After Stock Plummets Bank Earnings Loom at End of Short Trading Week