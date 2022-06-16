Stock Alert: SenesTech (SNES) Up 5.27% in Pre-Market Move for June 16

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange SNES - Market Data & News Trade

SenesTech Inc (NASDAQ:SNES) has already gained $0.029 in early trading Thursday.

After closing the previous trading session at $0.55, SenesTech has moved 5.27% higher ahead of market open.

The company rose 1.25% over the last 5 days.

Today could shape up to be a busy day for SenesTech investors.

Pre-market prices and movements as of 07:00:14 est.

About SenesTech Inc

SenesTech is changing the model for pest management by targeting one of the root causes of the problem: reproduction. ContraPest® is an innovative technology with an approach that targets the reproductive capabilities of both sexes in rat populations, inducing egg loss in female rats and impairing sperm development in males. Using a proprietary bait delivery method, ContraPest® is dispensed in a highly palatable liquid formulation that promotes sustained consumption by rat communities. ContraPest® is designed, formulated and dispensed to be low hazard for handlers and non-target species such as wildlife, livestock and pets, where the active ingredients break down rapidly.

