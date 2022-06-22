Stock Alert: Semileds (LEDS) Trades 6.84% Lower June 22

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange LEDS - Market Data & News Trade

Today, Semileds Corp (NASDAQ:LEDS) was down $0.21 to finish the day Wednesday at $2.86.

The company began the day at $3.08 and shares fluctuated between $3.08 and $2.80 with 66,403 shares trading hands.

Semileds is averaging 162,734 shares traded over the last 30 days. They have lost 33.55% YTD.

Semileds anticipates its next earnings on 2022-07-06.

About Semileds Corp

SemiLEDs develops and manufactures LED chips and LED components for general lighting applications, including street lights and commercial, industrial, system and residential lighting, along with specialty industrial applications such as ultraviolet (UV) curing, medical/cosmetic, counterfeit detection, horticulture, architectural lighting and entertainment lighting. SemiLEDs sells blue, white, green and UV LED chips.

