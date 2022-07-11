Stock Alert: Scopus (SCPS) Falling 13.97% in Pre-Market Hours for July 11

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange SCPS - Market Data & News Trade

Scopus Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:SCPS) has already lost $-0.0601 in early trading Monday.

After closing the previous trading session at $0.43, Scopus has moved 13.97% lower ahead of market open.

The company has increased 8.04% over the last 5 days.

Today could shape up to be a busy day for Scopus investors.

Pre-market prices and movements as of 05:29:54 est.

About Scopus Biopharma Inc

Scopus BioPharma Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company developing transformational therapeutics capitalizing on groundbreaking scientific and medical discoveries from leading research and academic institutions. The company’s lead drug candidate is a novel, targeted immuno-oncology gene therapy for the treatment of multiple cancers. This drug candidate is highly distinctive, encompassing both gene therapy and immunotherapy by synthetically linking siRNA to an oligonucleotide TLR9 agonist, creating the potential for targeted gene silencing with simultaneous TLR stimulation and immune activation in the tumor microenvironment. The company is also developing additional new chemical entities to treat other serious diseases with significant unmet medical needs, including systemic sclerosis.

