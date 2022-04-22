Stock Alert: Royce Value (RVT) Climbing 5.33% in Pre-Market Hours for April 22

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange RVT - Market Data & News Trade

Royce Value Trust Inc (NYSE:RVT) is active in pre-market trading today, April 22, with shares up 5.33% from the last closing price.

The stock is down 15.83% year-to-date while moving 0.31% gains over the last 5 days.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on Royce Value visit the company profile.

Pre-market prices and movements as of 06:48:06 est.

About Royce Value Trust Inc

Royce Value Trust is the first small-cap closed-end fund, managed since its inception in 1986 by the same portfolio manager—a recognized pioneer of small-cap investing. Thr fund has a core approach that combines multiple investment themes and offers wide exposure to small-cap stocks (generally market caps up to $3 billion) by investing in companies with high returns on invested capital or those with strong fundamentals and/or prospects trading at what Royce believes are attractive valuations

