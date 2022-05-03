Stock Alert: RISE Education Cayman (REDU) Climbing 5.83% in Pre-Market Move for May 3

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange REDU - Market Data & News Trade

RISE Education Cayman Ltd - ADR (NASDAQ:REDU) has already climbed $0.07 in early trading Tuesday.

After closing the previous trading session at $1.20, RISE Education Cayman has moved 5.83% higher ahead of market open.

The company fell 17.24% over the last 5 days.

Today could shape up to be a busy day for RISE Education Cayman investors.

Pre-market prices and movements as of 08:10:06 est.

About RISE Education Cayman Ltd - ADR

RISE Education Cayman Ltd is a leading junior English Language Training ('ELT') provider based in Beijing. Founded in 2007, the Company pioneered the application of the 'subject-based learning' philosophy in China, which uses language arts, math, natural science, and social science to teach English in an immersive environment that helps students learn to speak and think like a native speaker. Through three flagship courses, Rise Start, Rise On, and Rise Up, and other complementary products, the Company provides ELT to students aged three to six, seven to twelve and thirteen to eighteen, respectively. The Company's highly scalable business model includes both self-owned and franchised learning centers.

