Stock Alert: Rexford Industrial Realty (REXR) Trades 2.95% Higher May 13

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange REXR - Market Data & News Trade

Rexford Industrial Realty Inc (NYSE:REXR) shares moved 2.95% today on 1,776,474 shares - in comparison to their 30 day average of 1,501,991 shares traded.

As of today’s closing price of $68.48 the company has a 50 day moving average of $76.12.

The company expects its next earnings on 2022-07-20.

Rexford Industrial Realty lost 17.65% so far this year.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on Rexford Industrial Realty visit the company profile.

About Rexford Industrial Realty Inc

Rexford Industrial, a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties throughout Southern California infill markets, owns 253 properties with approximately 31.9 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.0 million rentable square feet.

To get more information on Rexford Industrial Realty Inc and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: Rexford Industrial Realty Inc's Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles

Twitter Down 13% in Premarket Trading Friday as Musk Puts Deal on Hold The Best Laid Plans of Mice and Men — Part I Bumble Beats First Quarter Estimates, Has Over 3 Million Paying Users Squarespace Beats Revenue Estimates With Record Q1