Stock Alert: Revance (RVNC) Falling 5.20% in Pre-Market Move for June 30

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange RVNC - Market Data & News Trade

Shares of Revance Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RVNC) are on the move in pre-market trading for June 30.

Ahead of the market's open, Revance stock is down 5.20% from the previous session’s close.

Revance lost $0.32 in the last session and aims to gain back ground today.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on Revance visit the company profile.

Pre-market prices and movements as of 08:21:23 est.

About Revance Therapeutics Inc

Revance Therapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company focused on innovative aesthetic and therapeutic offerings, including its next-generation neuromodulator product, DaxibotulinumtoxinA for Injection. DaxibotulinumtoxinA for Injection combines a proprietary stabilizing peptide excipient with a highly purified botulinum toxin that does not contain human or animal-based components. Revance has successfully completed a Phase 3 program for DaxibotulinumtoxinA for Injection in glabellar (frown) lines and is pursuing U.S. regulatory approval. Revance is also evaluating DaxibotulinumtoxinA for Injection in the full upper face, including glabellar lines, forehead lines and crow's feet, as well as in two therapeutic indications - cervical dystonia and adult upper limb spasticity. To accompany DaxibotulinumtoxinA for Injection, Revance owns a unique portfolio of premium products and services for U.S. aesthetics practices, including the exclusive U.S. distribution rights to the RHA® Collection of dermal fillers, the first and only range of FDA-approved fillers for correction of dynamic facial wrinkles and folds, and the HintMD fintech platform, which provides an integrated smart payment solution that supports aesthetic practice management, practice economics and practice loyalty. Revance has also partnered with Viatris (formerly Mylan N.V.) to develop a biosimilar to BOTOX®, which would compete in the existing short-acting neuromodulator marketplace. Revance is dedicated to making a difference by transforming patient experiences.

To get more information on Revance Therapeutics Inc and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: Revance Therapeutics Inc's Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles