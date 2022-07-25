Stock Alert: Reliance Global (RELI) Up 8.93% in Pre-Market Hours for July 25

Reliance Global Group Inc (NASDAQ:RELI) has already climbed $0.1 in early trading Monday.

After closing the previous trading session at $1.12, Reliance Global has moved 8.93% higher ahead of market open.

The company fell 6.67% over the last 5 days.

Today could shape up to be a busy day for Reliance Global investors.

Pre-market prices and movements as of 08:12:32 est.

About Reliance Global Group Inc

Reliance Global Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: RELI) is moving forward with its goal to operate in the insurance sector through its insurance brokerage agencies and online insurance businesses, and potentially other sectors. RELI's focus continues to be to grow the Company by pursuing an aggressive growth strategy of acquisition opportunities, including insurance agencies. Insurance agencies, as opposed to insurance carriers, bear no insurance risk. The Company is controlled by Reliance Global Holdings, LLC, a New York-based limited liability company, which is the owner and operator of numerous companies with core interests invested in real estate and insurance brokerage.

