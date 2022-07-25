Stock Alert: Regis (RGS) Up 9.24% in Pre-Market Hours for July 25

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange RGS - Market Data & News Trade

Regis Corp. (NYSE:RGS) is active in pre-market trading today, July 25, with shares up 9.24% from the last closing price.

The stock is down 45.29% year-to-date and posted 12.66% loses over the last 5 days.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on Regis visit the company profile.

Pre-market prices and movements as of 08:11:04 est.

About Regis Corp.

Regis Corporation is a leader in beauty salons and cosmetology education. As of December 31, 2020, the Company franchised, owned or held ownership interests in 6,384 worldwide locations. Regis' franchised and corporate locations operate under concepts such as Supercuts®, SmartStyle®, Cost Cutters®, Roosters® and First Choice Haircutters®. Regis maintains an ownership interest in Empire Education Group in the U.S.

To get more information on Regis Corp. and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: Regis Corp.'s Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles