Stock Alert: Rackspace (RXT) Climbing 5.10% in Pre-Market Trading for August 3

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange RXT - Market Data & News Trade

Rackspace Technology Inc (NASDAQ:RXT) is active in pre-market trading today, August 3, with shares climbing 5.10% from the last closing price.

The stock is down 49.74% year-to-date while moving 12.65% higher over the last 5 days.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on Rackspace visit the company profile.

Pre-market prices and movements as of 08:22:07 est.

About Rackspace Technology Inc

Rackspace Technology is a leading end-to-end multicloud technology services company. The company can design, build and operate its customers' cloud environments across all major technology platforms, irrespective of technology stack or deployment model. Rackspace partners with its customers at every stage of their cloud journey, enabling them to modernize applications, build new products and adopt innovative technologies.

To get more information on Rackspace Technology Inc and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: Rackspace Technology Inc's Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles