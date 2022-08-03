Stock Alert: Qilian (QLI) Climbing 12.78% in Pre-Market Hours for August 3

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange QLI - Market Data & News Trade

Qilian International Holding Group ltd (NASDAQ:QLI) has already risen $0.17 in early trading Wednesday.

After closing the previous trading session at $1.33, Qilian has moved 12.78% higher ahead of market open.

The company fell 29.26% over the last 5 days.

Today could shape up to be an attractive day for Qilian investors.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on Qilian International Holding Group ltd visit the company profile.

Pre-market prices and movements as of 08:02:49 est.

About Qilian International Holding Group ltd

Qilian International Holding Group Limited, headquartered in Gansu, China, is a pharmaceutical and chemical products manufacturer in China. It focuses on the development, manufacture, marketing and sale of licorice products, oxytetracycline products, traditional Chinese medicine derivatives product, heparin product, sausage casings, and fertilizers. The Company’s products are sold in more than 20 provinces in China.

To get more information on Qilian International Holding Group ltd and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: Qilian International Holding Group ltd's Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles