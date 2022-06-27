Stock Alert: Pulmatrix (PULM) Falling 6.24% in Pre-Market Trading for June 27

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange PULM - Market Data & News Trade

Shares of Pulmatrix Inc (NASDAQ:PULM) are on the move in pre-market trading for June 27.

Ahead of the market's open, Pulmatrix stock fell 6.24% from the previous session’s close.

Pulmatrix was down $0.09 in the last session and aims to gain back ground today.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on Pulmatrix visit the company profile.

Pre-market prices and movements as of 06:13:04 est.

About Pulmatrix Inc

Pulmatrix is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing innovative inhaled therapies to address serious pulmonary and non-pulmonary disease using its patented iSPERSE™ technology. The Company's proprietary product pipeline includes treatments for serious lung diseases such as allergic bronchopulmonary aspergillosis ('ABPA') and lung cancer, as well as neurologic disorders such as acute migraine. Pulmatrix's product candidates are based on iSPERSE™, its proprietary engineered dry powder delivery platform, which seeks to improve therapeutic delivery to the lungs by maximizing local concentrations and reducing systemic side effects to improve patient outcomes.

To get more information on Pulmatrix Inc and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: Pulmatrix Inc's Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles