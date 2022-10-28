Stock Alert: PTC (PTCT) Down 12.54% in Pre-Market Move for October 28

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange PTCT - Market Data & News Trade

PTC Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:PTCT) is active in pre-market trading today, October 28, with shares falling 12.54% from the last closing price.

The stock is up 11.95% year-to-date and posted 2.36% lower over the last 5 days.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on PTC visit the company profile.

Pre-market prices and movements as of 08:11:21 est.

About PTC Therapeutics Inc

PTC is a science-driven, global biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of clinically differentiated medicines that provide benefits to patients with rare disorders. PTC's ability to globally commercialize products is the foundation that drives investment in a robust and diversified pipeline of transformative medicines and its mission to provide access to best-in-class treatments for patients who have an unmet medical need. The Company's strategy is to leverage its strong scientific expertise and global commercial infrastructure to maximize value for its patients and other stakeholders.

To get more information on PTC Therapeutics Inc and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: PTC Therapeutics Inc's Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Fix from Equities News to receive the best stories to your inbox.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles