Stock Alert: Presidio Property (SQFT) Climbing 5.05% in Pre-Market Hours for May 3

Shares of Presidio Property Trust Inc - Class A (NASDAQ:SQFT) are on the move in pre-market trading for May 3.

Ahead of the market's open, Presidio Property stock has risen 5.05% from the previous session’s close.

Presidio Property lost $0.07 in the last session and looks to be in play again today.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on Presidio Property visit the company profile.

Pre-market prices and movements as of 08:12:01 est.

About Presidio Property Trust Inc - Class A

Presidio is an internally managed, diversified REIT. the company has interests in approximately 120 model home properties in six states, with the majority located in Texas and Florida, which are leased back to homebuilders on a triple-net basis. Its commercial real estate portfolio consists of approximately 1.1 million square feet comprised of 15 properties: ten office properties, one industrial property and four retail properties. Its commercial portfolio is located in Southern California, Colorado, and North Dakota, and the company is currently considering new commercial property acquisitions in a variety of additional markets across the United States. Its commercial property tenant base is diversified, which helps limit its exposure to any single industry in which its tenants operate. This geographical clustering of its real estate portfolio enables us to minimize operating costs and leverage efficiencies by managing a number of properties utilizing minimal overhead and staff.

To get more information on Presidio Property Trust Inc - Class A and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: Presidio Property Trust Inc - Class A's Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles

Stocks To Watch in 5G Wireless Growth Wave: Jeff Kagan Betting Against Elon Musk Has Not Been Profitable Five Fallen Biotech Stocks We're Watching for Rebounds Innate Pharma Gets $50 Million From AstraZeneca as Monalizumab Phase 3 Lung Cancer Trial Begins